276 / 365
The back garden in the rain
It's been wet and windy all day, and I haven't been feeling very well, so for today's picture, I've simply opened the bathroom window and taken a shot of the back garden in the wind and rain.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Photo Details
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
2nd October 2020 4:19pm
