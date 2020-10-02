Previous
The back garden in the rain by neiljforsyth
276 / 365

The back garden in the rain

It's been wet and windy all day, and I haven't been feeling very well, so for today's picture, I've simply opened the bathroom window and taken a shot of the back garden in the wind and rain.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
75% complete

