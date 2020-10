Velocipede

A velocipede from about 1880, used by the Bowler family, probably for pedalling round parks or gardens rather than the streets of Bath, where they were likely to encounter horse-drawn vehicles.



Mr J B Bowler had an engineering workshop and fizzy drink factory on Corn Street in Bath, which eventually closed in 1969. This velocipede is one of tens of thousands of objects from the premises which are now displayed on the other side of the city centre, at the Museum of Bath at Work.