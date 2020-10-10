Sign up
Autumn colours 6
A maple displaying its autumn colours in Royal Victoria Park in Bath.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
10th October 2020 12:15pm
sheri
What a spectacular specimen tree.
October 10th, 2020
