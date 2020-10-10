Previous
Autumn colours 6 by neiljforsyth
284 / 365

Autumn colours 6

A maple displaying its autumn colours in Royal Victoria Park in Bath.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
sheri
What a spectacular specimen tree.
October 10th, 2020  
