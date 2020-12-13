Previous
Next
Christmas lights by neiljforsyth
348 / 365

Christmas lights

My lodger kindly put my fibre optic Christmas tree up a few days ago.
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise