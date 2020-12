The Polygon

A convex crescent on the Clifton/Hotwells border in Bristol, The Polygon was built about 1826. Originally, the facades were unpainted (number 4 still is), but from the 1980s onwards, the owners have started painting them in a range of colours.



It's at the end of Cornwallis Avenue, but as it isn't on a road, you won't find The Polygon on Google Maps.