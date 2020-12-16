Previous
Christmas at the Abbey by neiljforsyth
Christmas at the Abbey

Abbey Churchyard looking Christmassy after a wet day. Bath Abbey is illuminated alternately in blue and red, and there's a Christmas tree in the Churchyard.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away.
KV ace
Gorgeous light and reflections on the wet walkway.
December 18th, 2020  
