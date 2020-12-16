Sign up
351 / 365
Christmas at the Abbey
Abbey Churchyard looking Christmassy after a wet day. Bath Abbey is illuminated alternately in blue and red, and there's a Christmas tree in the Churchyard.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
KV
ace
Gorgeous light and reflections on the wet walkway.
December 18th, 2020
