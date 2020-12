St Laurence's Church, Bradford-on-Avon

St Laurence's Church, Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, is one of very few surviving Anglo-Saxon churches in England that does not show later medieval alteration or rebuilding.



Some sources suggest it may have been founded by St Aldhelm around 700AD, but most recent sources give a later date for all or most of the structure, and the architectural style suggests a 10th or 11th century date.



It is the most complete Anglo-Saxon survival from this period.