Cribbs Causeway
A Christmas star at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol.
23rd December 2020
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
23rd December 2020 4:32pm
marlboromaam
ace
That's gorgeous!
December 24th, 2020
