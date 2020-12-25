Sign up
360 / 365
Wells Cathedral
Wells Cathedral in winter sunshine.
Happy Christmas to you all.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
2
1
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
360
photos
40
followers
47
following
98% complete
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
25th December 2020 2:33pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
quite imposing, so huge!
December 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous shot! The light was perfect!
December 25th, 2020
