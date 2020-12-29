Wills Memorial Building

An evening picture of the Wills Memorial Building, the best-known landmark of the University of Bristol and the last great Gothic building to be constructed in England.



It was commissioned in 1912 by George and Henry Wills, the magnates of the Bristol tobacco company W. D. & H. O. Wills, in honour of their father, Henry Overton Wills III, benefactor and first Chancellor of the university. George Oatley was chosen as the architect and told to "build to last". Construction started in 1915 but was halted during World War I. The building was completed in 1925; Sir George Oatley received a well-deserved knighthood the same year.