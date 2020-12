Clifton Wood Crescent

Some of the Victorian terraces of Clifton Wood Crescent in Bristol.



Originally, the facades were unpainted, but from about the 1980s onwards, the owners have started painting them in a range of colours. According to www.visitbristol.co.uk, "... a certain ex-Bristol Mayor [i.e. George Ferguson] believes he was the first to paint his house a colour other than grey-plaster-on-red-brick…as does a local ex-estate agent." I have no idea which of them (if either) is correct.