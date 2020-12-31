Previous
The path goes on by neiljforsyth
The path goes on

Royal Victoria Park, Bath, this afternoon.

Well, I did it. This year I either took or appeared in a picture every day. The 366 photographs you have seen were all taken on the dates they bear. I hope you've enjoyed them. This was always intended to be a one year project only, and today's is the final picture. Thank you for all your favs and kind comments, much appreciated, and for the many great photos you've shared with me.

Of course, the path goes on for all of us. It is likely to be a difficult path in the months ahead, but I hope it also takes you to some happy places in the year to come.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away.
marlboromaam ace
A lovely shot of this path and a great job!
December 31st, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely scene and light on the trees.Fav🙂
December 31st, 2020  
