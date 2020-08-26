Previous
Next
Compasion by nesaphotography
32 / 365

Compasion

day 32 - being a human: being a human means we have the power to do anything, yet have to use compassion in our decisions. hoping for a better world one day.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Nbn

@nesaphotography
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise