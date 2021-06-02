Previous
I'm back 🎉 by nesaphotography
202 / 365

I'm back 🎉

after 14 months at home due to covid, I'm back at work in the king David lounge 💙🤍💙🤍
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Nbn

@nesaphotography
55% complete

