worn out/used

I chose this photo because of the spray paint on it. the writing/printing shown on it. I like now it stands out, the white of this sign, the black spray paint. I dislike how the photo isn't perfectly alined with the main power points. If I could retake it I would make sure in is more centred and even. the mood is obviously used. but like abused, disrespected. and even unfair. as humans we do not deserve to see the vandalization on things we see everywhere. which is both unfair and disrespectful to us people, because we have to see that, and we all know there is a meaning behind the vandalism and the abuse of using your free will and spreading it negatively.