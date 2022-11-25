winter

I choose this photo because of how the snow looks on the window. close together but a little melted. I like how u can se the melted snow but also most of the detail of the snow while its stuck together. I dislike the fact that it is the inside of the window and not outside. if I could change the way I took it I would stand outside and be close to the window to actually see the detail in the snow. the mood is cold, sensitive, calm. I feel every time i look at snow I get a cold sensation, and get really lazy.