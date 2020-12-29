Previous
by newbank
hello

hello 365, wishing you all a better 2021...

I've been lurking, your images often bring a smile to my face and alway lovely to see old friends on here.

Snow today first in 3 years. We've been sledging :)
Newbank Lass

ace
@newbank
Boxplayer
Lovely.
December 29th, 2020  
Casablanca
Here's to better things in 2021, eh? Lovely trio here. So jealous of your snow! None here.......yet. I shall still hope!
December 29th, 2020  
