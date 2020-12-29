Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 995
hello
hello 365, wishing you all a better 2021...
I've been lurking, your images often bring a smile to my face and alway lovely to see old friends on here.
Snow today first in 3 years. We've been sledging :)
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
2
2
Newbank Lass
ace
@newbank
1562
photos
113
followers
47
following
995
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely.
December 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Here's to better things in 2021, eh? Lovely trio here. So jealous of your snow! None here.......yet. I shall still hope!
December 29th, 2020
