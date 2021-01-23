23rd January - Friends

In England you can meet one person from another household to exercise. So this morning eldest and I meet friends. We've know the family since eldest was 10 months and daughter of family was 8 months. The kids have grown up together since. Their friendship remains firm despite now heading towards 12. They walked laps around the park one way, me and mum walked laps the other way so we were 1 on 1 and not a group. Then the snow came and we headed our separate ways again. Really good though for 40 minutes to see someone else.