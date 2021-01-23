Previous
23rd January - Friends
23rd January - Friends

In England you can meet one person from another household to exercise. So this morning eldest and I meet friends. We've know the family since eldest was 10 months and daughter of family was 8 months. The kids have grown up together since. Their friendship remains firm despite now heading towards 12. They walked laps around the park one way, me and mum walked laps the other way so we were 1 on 1 and not a group. Then the snow came and we headed our separate ways again. Really good though for 40 minutes to see someone else.
23rd January 2021

Newbank Lass

@newbank
Alison Tomlin
That sounds like a good plan. I just took the dog out and there were clearly big families meeting up. Its quite hard to pass 8 people at a distance! Felt a bit stressful. Nice capture of the snow fall.
January 23rd, 2021  
