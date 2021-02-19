February 19th - Christmas Every Two Weeks

It's veg box day:) Every two weeks we get a veg and salad box delivery from a local Greengrocer. Started in March last year in lockdown and have carried on. I get so excited when the brown boxes arrive, what's inside, what meals can I make from what's inside? It's like Christmas! At the start they couldn't tell you what would come but now you can look again on the website to see what is coming but I just like the excitement of it all!! It's Friday night tonight so eldest will be cooking, chicken and veg curry. He's been on Friday night tea duty since the new year.