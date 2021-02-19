Previous
February 19th - Christmas Every Two Weeks by newbank
February 19th - Christmas Every Two Weeks

It's veg box day:) Every two weeks we get a veg and salad box delivery from a local Greengrocer. Started in March last year in lockdown and have carried on. I get so excited when the brown boxes arrive, what's inside, what meals can I make from what's inside? It's like Christmas! At the start they couldn't tell you what would come but now you can look again on the website to see what is coming but I just like the excitement of it all!! It's Friday night tonight so eldest will be cooking, chicken and veg curry. He's been on Friday night tea duty since the new year.
Dianne
Lovely fresh veges. What a good idea having your son cook one night a week. When he is older, his flatmates will love that he is so capable.
February 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
HOw delightful, it all looks such good quality too.
February 19th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
@casablanca It is! I batch cook the first week, the second week I defrost and if it's all gone before next delivery there are always frozen peas on hand!
February 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@newbank That sounds fantastic!
February 19th, 2021  
