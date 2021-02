February 22nd - Lots to smile about

Things that make me smile in this picture

1. Spring bulbs flowering

2. Pretty clouds as sunsets

3. Kids in garden

4. You can't see it but the birds have been singing all day

5. You can't smell it but the air is fresh

6. The photo is taken through an open door that is left a jar for a fresh air breeze

7. Hopes of family and friends filling this space soon