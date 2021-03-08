Previous
8th March - Back to school
Photo 1031

8th March - Back to school

Teddy has been littlest constant companion over this lockdown. I got home from the school run to discover teddy had been set up for a hard day of chilling out on the sofa under a blanket. I'm tempted to join him...
8th March 2021

Newbank Lass

@newbank
