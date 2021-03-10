10th March - 4 years of Daffodils.

Daffs on windowsill. Made me smile as I washed up. Always loved daffs. Fourth year of loving them a just a bit more. I remember planting up daffodil bulbs in August before surgery when we didnt know how far my cancer had spread, I remember thinking as I planted them that the coming months would be hard and dark but hoped that by the time they flowered life would be more positive too. Fourth year of seeing them bloom and very thankful for the years. Especially as think of a friend who has cancer who probably wont see daffodils bloom again. A moment of sadness and joy from these yellow beauties.