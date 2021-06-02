Sign up
Photo 1040
Ice cream o clock
Half term not exactly gone to plan.... Track and trace called... boys isolating instead.... at least we have plenty of ice cream in the freezer.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
2
0
Newbank Lass
@newbank
1040
photos
121
followers
49
following
284% complete
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
2nd June 2021 10:45am
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Ice cream o’clock, the very best time of day!
June 2nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh bummer! But thank God for ice cream. Hurrah!
June 2nd, 2021
