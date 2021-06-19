Sign up
Photo 1061
Colour
Went to pick some strawberries for breakfast and found this had flowered. So bright and colourful. Just what I need this morning. Feeling wobbly...
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
1
1
Newbank Lass
1061
123
50
Pam Knowler
What a glorious flower - fabulous colour!! Hope you feel better soon. Big hug xx
June 19th, 2021
