Triathlon Training

Loving the Olympics. Kids have put themselves into triathlon training after seeing GB silver the other day. They have calculated that 50 laps of the garden is 1.5K. After that they go on Daddy's exercise bike. No swimming yet, in hiding in hope we make it on holiday on Saturday. Littlest is planning family Olympics, to include him and Daddy doing dressage. Daddy will be the horse :)