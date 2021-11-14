Previous
3.45pm school run moon for Casablanca by newbank
Photo 1110

3.45pm school run moon for Casablanca

Saw the moon in the lovely sky and thought of a fellow 365er...
14th November 2021

Newbank Lass

@newbank
304% complete

Casablanca ace
That’s a beauty, thank you ❤️
November 15th, 2021  
Newbank Lass
@casablanca Though too you when saw this. Hope you got some sleep and are in less pain. Long day here, post covid fatigue lasting. Thought you might like this... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWu-iRaen6s
November 15th, 2021  
Newbank Lass
@newbank Geee so tired that makes not much sense!
November 15th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@newbank What a wonderful song, thank you. Pain easing back, hope your fatigue lifts soon ❤️
November 15th, 2021  
