Pigeon Eggs

We have had Mr and Mrs Pigeon as we have called them about in our garden for many years. At the end of last week every time I went into the garden they flew with fear out of the tree they were sitting in, after a few days of this I noticed a nest being built and on Monday two eggs appeared. I'm really not convinced Mrs Pigeon has chosen the most sensible spot, every time I go outside to hang the washing out she flies off in terror. We are surrounded by trees. If I were a pigeon I would have nested where ever she flies off to in terror every time I come outside.