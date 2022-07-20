Previous
Pigeon Eggs by newbank
Photo 1240

Pigeon Eggs

We have had Mr and Mrs Pigeon as we have called them about in our garden for many years. At the end of last week every time I went into the garden they flew with fear out of the tree they were sitting in, after a few days of this I noticed a nest being built and on Monday two eggs appeared. I'm really not convinced Mrs Pigeon has chosen the most sensible spot, every time I go outside to hang the washing out she flies off in terror. We are surrounded by trees. If I were a pigeon I would have nested where ever she flies off to in terror every time I come outside.
Newbank Lass

@newbank
