Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1250
Rose
Hello, long time since I got my camera out and posted but I have lurked and looked at your projects. Not in the best of health here but plodding on. Some beautiful roses from a friend so thought I'd get my camera out!
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Newbank Lass
@newbank
1250
photos
114
followers
60
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
18th November 2022 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Hey ya! Good to see you again - sort of see you...
Take care!
November 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Lovely to see you but so sorry you are struggling healthwise. Beautiful rose. Sending you heaps of love ❤️
November 18th, 2022
Helene
ace
so good! fav
November 18th, 2022
Newbank Lass
@casablanca
That's Casa, just a tad fed up now. Really hoping to get some hospital referrals through soon and get to the bottom of what's up.
November 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Take care!