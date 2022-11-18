Previous
Rose by newbank
Photo 1250

Rose

Hello, long time since I got my camera out and posted but I have lurked and looked at your projects. Not in the best of health here but plodding on. Some beautiful roses from a friend so thought I'd get my camera out!
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Newbank Lass

@newbank
moni kozi ace
Hey ya! Good to see you again - sort of see you...
Take care!
November 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Lovely to see you but so sorry you are struggling healthwise. Beautiful rose. Sending you heaps of love ❤️
November 18th, 2022  
Helene ace
so good! fav
November 18th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
@casablanca That's Casa, just a tad fed up now. Really hoping to get some hospital referrals through soon and get to the bottom of what's up.
November 18th, 2022  
