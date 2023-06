Its Christmas :)

I have tried my Grandads Olympus OM20 out. There was an old film in the bag too. I took some photos in the garden just to check it was still working before investing time into learning film photography. I remember film, but only point and shoot film not a proper camera. Pleased its worked:) Now time to work out how to use it and the collection of lenses well. Oh and I just got real life prints. Looking into processing options now I know it works.