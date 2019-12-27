Best Engineering &amp; Management College in India

Best Engineering & Management College in India
Best Engineering & Management College in India NGF College of Engineering & Technology (NGFCET) is being run under the aegis of New Green Field Educational Society, Delhi. The society is in the field of education since 1964. The college is approved by AICTE, DTE, and Govt. of Haryana and affiliated to YMCA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, Faridabad.
The college is spread over 26 acres of land and located at 71Km stone on NH-2, Palwal, Faridabad, Haryana(NCR Delhi). The Campus provides a pollution-free and very creative environment, where students can focus on their studies without any interruption. The campus houses world-class lecture theatres, laboratories, workshops & equipment.
The college offers B.Tech Courses in disciplines like Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science, Civil, Fashion & Apparel engineering and lateral entry directly to 2nd year (LEET), M.Tech courses in ECE, CSE & ME, BBA & MBA.
The has been associated with various Govt. & Non- Govt. projects like Oracle-WDP, IATA, Microsoft, TCS-ION, IBA School (Denmark) & also RFU of (NTS) MHRD GOI. We also offer additional short-term courses in Animation & Graphics (in association with Lifeway College, New Zealand) to our students to enable and equip themselves for employability. Foreign languages are being taught to improve their awareness in different communities and cultures.