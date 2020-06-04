Previous
Vintage Love by ngolab
2 / 365

Vintage Love

So, I'm kinda gonna be testing out different editing styles - and so I wanted to go for a vintage look for my sister and my doggo (her names Isabella; the Doggo).

I'm pretty happy with how it looks, and my sister looks gorgeous as always!
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Littlekasia

ace
@ngolab
My name is Natarsha and I am 14 years old. I like photography, that's why I'm here! :D I'm an artist and I like drawing animals and...
Photo Details

Purple Dove ace
wow, two gorgeous models
June 4th, 2020  
