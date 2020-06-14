Previous
Next
Wired up by ngolab
10 / 365

Wired up

So for the last 4 days I actually thought the PowerPoint wasnt working, but it actually was just the charger connector-thingy not working and so yeah haha, my photos based upon how I was worried for no reason!
Anyway have a great day :)))
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Littlekasia

ace
@ngolab
My name is Natarsha and I am 14 years old. I like photography, that's why I'm here! :D I'm an artist and I like drawing animals and...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
On the floor tied in knots all for nothing. ☺️
June 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise