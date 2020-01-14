Previous
Save me!!! by nibbsypics
Save me!!!

Two mating frogs are caught for dinner by this hungry duck. The bottom frog looks like it's trying to save the top one by desperately clinging on for dear life.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Iain Nibbsy

@nibbsypics
Annie-Sue ace
great catch - but I genuinely thought ducks only eat bugs and worms?
January 14th, 2020  
Iain Nibbsy
@anniesue and frogs.....they also eat newts if they can catch them
January 14th, 2020  
