26 / 365
Canny little Blue Tit
One of my favourite birds to shoot, it's a joy to watch them flitting about from branch to branch
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Iain Nibbsy
@nibbsypics
Views
4
Views
4
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
22nd December 2019 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
tit
