Sid the fat Squirrel by nibbsypics
29 / 365

Sid the fat Squirrel

This is Sid, my local fat squirrel, he likes to pose after filling his belly, or maybe he's just too fat and heavy to scamper off after a good feed.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Iain Nibbsy

@nibbsypics
