Staring Over

Jonah, Nate and I have decided we will run our first marathon ever this fall. Here is my second run of the training - there is a long way to go! Also my toe nail fell off - i slammed it in a door over Thanksgiving and it finally kicked the bucket. For the super bowl, Jonah and I made jalapeño poppers and nachos with the carnitas from New Years. Two dogs came to the party. Great day.