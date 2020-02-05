Previous
Next
Shallots! by nick_e
165 / 365

Shallots!

Finally making this caramelized shallot-tomato pasta I’ve been thinking about for quite some time. Turned out very good! Also first time cooking with anchovies and I didn’t get hurt!
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Nick

@nick_e
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise