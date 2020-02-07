Previous
And then I took the Lincoln tunnel by nick_e
167 / 365

And then I took the Lincoln tunnel

Connor and I took the bus up to see Mark and Mike this weekend. Pictured is an inexplicable 20 minute stop we had in the Lincoln Tunnel. The bus was still right on time
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Nick

@nick_e
