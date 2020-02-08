Previous
The big city by nick_e
168 / 365

The big city

Just walking around with Mark. Went to watch the UVA game, saw Mike and Ashley, got a genuine New York slice, and I finally got that tuna melt I’ve been craving for 6 months
8th February 2020

Nick

@nick_e
