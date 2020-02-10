Previous
Book 6 by nick_e
170 / 365

Book 6

I’m on a roll! Thanks to the 8 hours I spent on a bus this weekend, i really flew through this one. Also, crazy episode of the bachelor tonight.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Nick

@nick_e
46% complete

