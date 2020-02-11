Previous
Next
Silver lining by nick_e
171 / 365

Silver lining

Very stressful day at work. I had to go to Whole Foods after and just wander the shelves for a little to decompress. Got home to a record I pre-ordered over a year ago, so not a terrible day in the end!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Nick

@nick_e
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise