Previous
Next
Walking from campus by nick_e
173 / 365

Walking from campus

Having a 4:30 meeting on campus means I’m home in time to run on the canal trail before it gets dark. Also one of my favorite stucco buildings got a new paint job!
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Nick

@nick_e
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise