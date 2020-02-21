Previous
Next
Preparations by nick_e
181 / 365

Preparations

Arrived a day early to help with last minute wedding prep. Jonah and I helped arrange center pieces while the bride and groom attended confession
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Nick

@nick_e
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise