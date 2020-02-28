Previous
Friday Night Fun by nick_e
188 / 365

Friday Night Fun

Stopped at a church book sale in NW today and got some good stuff. Mistaked the Doobie Brothers hit song “China Grove” for the little known b-side “Chinatown” and purchased the wrong album
Nick

@nick_e
