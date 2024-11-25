Panoramic view from Lodge 195 by nickkkki
Panoramic view from Lodge 195

Just arrived at Cheddar Woods Spa Retreat for a four night break, and what a lovely view. Cheddar Gorge is somewhere on the left!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of cats...
