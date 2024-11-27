Previous
Helicopter Museum by nickkkki
3 / 365

Helicopter Museum

Day 3 of my break in Cheddar. Weather not as kind to me today ... so obviously it's a museum day! This time, the Helicopter Museum near Weston-Super-Mare. I was the only visitor compared to around 20 volunteers!
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of cats...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact