Previous
I'm not budging by nickkkki
4 / 365

I'm not budging

Final full day of my holiday in Cheddar, Somerset. The weather has been very kind, and today I walked down to the medieval village off Axbridge. Passed this cat on the way. He wasn't budging off his fence.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of cats...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact