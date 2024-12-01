Sign up
Tiger
Meet Tiger, another neighbourhood cat. He lives with Beth whose garden joins mine at the bottom. If I leave my patio door open, I often find him making himself at home on the armchair. He loves nothing better than a scratch behind the ears.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Nickkkki
@nickkkki
Joined 365 years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of cats...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8a
Taken
1st December 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tiger
,
cat
,
tabby
