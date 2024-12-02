Previous
Mock German by nickkkki
Mock German

Another one of my "side hustles" since I took early retirement is exam invigilation. Today, it was GCSE German mocks. Sehr Gut!
Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of cats...
