Previous
Grace by nickkkki
16 / 365

Grace

So, Tiger (who's featured earlier) lives a few houses away, with Beth (his human) and two other rescue kittens, one of which is Grace ... She normally runs away, so tonight is progress! Not the best photo ... But the only one that wasn't blurred!!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Nickkkki

@nickkkki
Joined 365 years ago but dropped out (can't remember why!) ... but ready to start again. Photos will mainly be (I predict) of cats...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact